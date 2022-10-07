The Sound Of 007 Director Mat Whitecross Explores The History Of Bond's Theme Songs [Exclusive Interview]

Did you have a lot of access to original recordings and outtakes? For example, was there a lot of unreleased material you got to check out for "All The Time In The World?"

We did get some outtakes. Not everything has survived. We had a whole ["From Russia With Love" theme song singer] Matt Monro section where we described who he was, because he's probably less well-known to modern audiences. There are some great stories about him because he didn't buy into the whole fame and celebrity thing. He was a bus driver who became this incredible singer who was admired by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Dean Martin.

But he smoked three packs of cigarettes a day and drank about two bottles of whiskey a day. You can hear it in those original recordings. They did one pass and then they'd hit the high note and you'd hear him coughing his guts up, going, "Sorry, I'm going to do another one." That was the style at the time. Yes, so we had some of that kind of stuff. We searched more the Shirley Bassey ones, but we found lots of stills.

You find things. You find the Bono demo [for "GoldenEye"]. Even John Barry we had tracks that were embryonic versions of things that he was working on. It's just difficult to squeeze it all in. I mean, the joy for me was when they sent over all the Bond films, they gave us all the tracks. Normally they just send you, whatever, five tracks of Dolby Atmos, but here we'd have 80 tracks to play with so we could isolate certain sequences.

For example, the sequence where Bond gets trapped in the car at the very beginning of "No Time To Die," that sequence, we're like, "Okay, well look, obviously they've mixed it for maximum impact and the sound effects are turned up super high when you're watching it in your cinema, but we're going to pull all that Atmos down and we're just going to concentrate on Hans Zimmer's score and you get a completely different experience." It's really fun to play around with things like that.

Everyone has an opinion on Bond, there were fans who complained that the Bond theme wasn't being used enough in the more modern films. So we took David Arnold's theme and we stuck it over the beginning of "Skyfall" because you go, "Okay, here's a chance for someone to enjoy that. What would it be like if we went back and effectively remixed that film?" You get a chance to play around with this stuff. I assumed someone would say, "Hang on, this is not allowed, you can't mess with Bond," but no one ever did.

Like you said, everyone has an opinion on these songs. It was funny to hear, even though it's such a great song, people criticize the interlude in "Live and Let Die."

Well, I think that was Linda McCartney who wrote the interlude. I think it goes back to my general feeling with Bond, which is I've grown up with these songs, so I can't even remember the first time I heard most of them because they're in my mind from childhood, from before my earliest memories. It is hilarious hearing people's takedowns of certain songs, but for me, I can't ever conceive that song being in any other shape or form. I can't even conceive of it being written. Paul McCartney says, "I had an idea for a Bong song, so I wrote it in the afternoon." I just can't conceive of there not being that song and then there being the song. It's madness. But that's what happens when you're a genius.

You also cover how unpopular the Alicia Keys and Jack White song was for "Quantum of Solace." Personally, I'm a fan.

Me too.

Was it true, though, when Jack White said he wanted to try out a crazy guitar solo that the producers would never have time to say no?

Yeah. Basically what happened was, they spent a long time trying to make it work with Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse, so they had kind of run the clock down, that was my understanding. So they had a limited amount of time to think too hard about what they would do. The way that [director] Marc Foster and Jack White were talking about, the deadline is completely immovable, it's approaching like a freight train. And so, whatever Jack White created was what was going to be in the film.

I'm the biggest Jack White fan on the planet. I loved The White Stripes. I love Jack White on his own. So when that song came out, I was bowled over by it and I still listen to it a lot. But it was funny, I mean, he was saying it in a slightly tongue in cheek way, but he did know there was no plan B. I think at that stage it was like, "It's either going to be Jack White's version or we are going to have no opening credits." So he probably had more freedom than people usually have.

And Prince was a fan. Again, a lot of people bag on it, but it kind of has that lean and mean feel to it that the movie does.

Definitely. It's really rocking. It's a great tune that I would listen to regardless of whether it was a Bond song or not. Yeah, quite an unusual choice. It's very different presumably to what Amy Winehouse and Mark Ronson would've done, but I loved it. It's a little bit different. It's a duet. You've got the back and forth of a male and female vocal.

Again, what I like about the whole process of people writing Bond songs is that there's a certain framework, but it's so indefinable that it's wide enough that it can encompass Madonna and techno and lounge music and new wave and rock and roll. But they've also somehow got to be Bond. For me, it's great. It'll be interesting to see what happens next. It's not inconceivable to me that they would get a hip hop artist to do the next one.

