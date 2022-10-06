Why Christian Bale Says He Owes His Career To Leonardo DiCaprio

No two people get their start in Hollywood the same way. Take Leonardo DiCaprio, for instance, who made his movie acting debut in, of all things, "Critters 3" in 1991. By that point, his peer Christian Bale (who, despite what their dating habits might lead you to believe, was born the same year as DiCaprio) had already worked on films with the likes of directors Steven Spielberg and Kenneth Branagh.

The duo's careers have deviated pretty wildly since then, even as they've evolved into two of the most respected working actors in their age bracket. Where DiCaprio has made it his practice to avoid superhero movies and sequels, Bale has starred in everything from "Terminator" films to movies about Batman and Thor, in-between far more esoteric and anti-commercial undertakings with Terrence Malick and Werner Herzog. But for all the ways their paths have differed from one another, the duo has also joined forces with many of the same directors, including Spielberg, Adam McKay, and Christopher Nolan.

There was even a time when Bale apparently had a bit of a one-sided rivalry with DiCaprio. In the 2012 book, "Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman" (via CBR), Bale's former publicist Harrison Cheung claims the actor came to regard DiCaprio as his nemesis after losing roles to him in the acclaimed '90s dramas "The Boy's Life" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." Personally, I like to imagine Bale used to narrow his eyes and growl Leo's last name the same way Timmy's dad says "Dinkleberg!" on "The Fairly OddParents."

Anyway, assuming that was ever actually the case, then it seems the years have humbled Bale — enough so he can now playfully credit DiCaprio as the reason he even has a career at all.