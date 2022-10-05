How The Lost Boys' Frog Brothers Kicked Off The Mainstreaming Of Comic Book Culture [Exclusive]

As difficult as it may be to understand in this day and age of Marvel media dominance, there was a time when comic book culture was marginal, if not downright stigmatized. Comic readers were often stereotyped as either children or awkward middle aged men. It wasn't until after the runaway success of "Batman" in 1989 that you started to see depictions of comic shops and their denizens in mainstream movies like "Cool World," "True Romance," "Mallrats," "Chasing Amy," or "Unbreakable." Yet the movie that may have paved the way for mainstreaming of comic book culture is arguably "The Lost Boys," director Joel Schumacher's 1987 teen vampire flick that featured teen idols Corey Haim and Corey Feldman (aka "The Coreys") as certified superhero obsessives.

Feldman and co-star Jamison Newlander (1988's "The Blob") portrayed The Frog Brothers, Edgar and Alan (as in "Poe"), two hyper-vigilant comic book store employees in the California beach town of Santa Carla. Donning camouflage shirts and Rambo headbands, the militaristic Frog boys run a tight ship at the store owned by their perpetually-stoned parents, although their real aim is to take down the coven of vampires that have infested the town. Haim played Sam, a stylish new kid in town who manages to school the savvy Frogs on funny book lore: "You can't put the Superman #77's with the 200's. They haven't even discovered Red Kryptonite yet." After the bros warn Sam about the bloodsuckers via a comic book called "Vampires Everywhere," they eventually form a trio to take out the coven.

⁠During a recent press day for Warner Bros.' new 4K Ultra HD release of "The Lost Boys," we go the chance to ask both Feldman and Newlander about their perspective on how The Frog Brothers helped pave the way for more positive portrayals of comic book fans in movies as well as the culture at large.