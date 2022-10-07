Normal Prop Chains Weren't Realistic Enough For Hulu's New Hellraiser [Exclusive]

The "Hellraiser" franchise has endured for 35 years, but there hasn't been a decent entry in the series since 1992's "Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth." So all director David Bruckner had to do with his 2022 reboot, which is set in the same universe as the previous installments, is deliver something watchable. He's done a good deal more than that. The new "Hellraiser" is a gloriously return to gory form. What it lacks in novelty, it more than makes up for with a fierce commitment to flesh exploration. His Cenobites, led by Jamie Clayton's Pinhead, literally get their hooks in you, and flay your every last nerve.

Speaking of hooks, those bad boys are attached to chains, which, for Bruckner, needed to look as unforgivingly taut as possible. He certainly pulled this off. Once the Cenobites get to shredding (especially in the knockout third act), you completely buy the characters' agony. Unlike the last few movies in the series, there's nothing cheap-looking about this movie. The torture is wincingly real.