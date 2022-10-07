Hellraiser Director David Bruckner Shares One Of His Favorite Easter Eggs From The 2022 Version

This post contains minor spoilers for the new "Hellraiser."

David Bruckner's new film "Hellraiser," the eleventh film in the series, is a proper reboot. It takes iconography and certain key elements of Clive Barker's 1987 original, and flips them into something new but recognizable. The film still centers on a mysterious puzzle box — the Lament Configuration — that, when solved, summons Cenobites, a nasty cadre of sadomasochists from beyond the grave. The function of the box, however, is now more similar to what one might have seen in the 1987 TV series "Friday the 13th: The Series." In this version, the box can also grant wishes, but only in exchange for a blood sacrifice.

Some of the similarities that Bruckner's new film has to previous installments in the "Hallraiser" film series are, of course, evident. Most notably, the signature monster is still the Lead Cenobite — nicknamed "Pinhead" since 1988, now going by Barker's preferred title of "Hell Priest" — whose skull is decorated by a grid of cuts and carefully placed nails. None of the other characters from the series (Uncle Frank, the wicked stepmother Julia, the heroine Kirsty, the evil Dr. Chanard, the toymaker Philippe Lemarchand, Adam Scott) appear in his film, however.

/Film's own Rafael Motamayor recently interviewed Brucker, and he pointed out to audiences a very particular visual reference to Barker's 1987 film that audiences might have missed. Notably, it's in the way his film's lead character Riley (Odessa A'zion) solves the Lament Configuration.