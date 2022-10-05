Mr. Harrigan's Phone Director John Lee Hancock Only Had Donald Sutherland In Mind For Mr. Harrigan [Exclusive Interview]

You've directed many genres, and this is your first horror film. Why the pivot?

Hancock: I didn't think of it [as] that much of a pivot because, when I read it, I didn't think of it as a true King horror. I thought about it more like "The Body" or "Stand By Me" or "[The] Shawshank [Redemption]," and I thought of it as a paranormal coming-of-age. I'm very drawn to character and coming-of-age stories and things like that, so there were just themes in it that drew me to it that I thought ... it is something that I haven't done before, but it didn't feel like a complete left turn. It felt very character-motivated, and I was really drawn to these characters and the different themes that Stephen was illuminating.

There's a lovely mournful ghost story vibe to it. What inspired or influenced your approach?

Hancock: The fact that this is, in some ways, a small story with universal themes, and you're going to be in this small fictitious town of Maine, it was [necessary to find] ways to tell the story that embrace the universality of it but also make it uneasy and creepy. John Schwartzman, my DP, and myself talked a lot about lens selection, and also where to put the camera sometimes. I didn't mind negative space in a frame just to make it feel a little off. Not so much that you go, "That's a bad shot." You go, "That's interesting, hmm." It just seeps into you a little bit.

Also, [we used] some very gentle movement that you feel more than see. We [also] talked a lot about, for instance, "Rosemary's Baby," which is an ordinary story. I mean ordinary in a great way. It's a seemingly ordinary world until she has Satan's baby, there's that, but everything about it, the way it was shot, was so beautifully done that sometimes it would just be a little off. A little too low. "Why are we that low?" And it just creates an uneasiness which we were trying to emulate.