Jaeden Martell On The Larger Life Lessons Of Mr. Harrigan's Phone [Exclusive Interview]

Note: This interview was lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

I really like "IT" a lot, and this your second time getting top billing in a Stephen King adaptation. How is your character in "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" different than Bill for you?

Martell: I think one of the biggest differences was [in] the relationships he had with other people. I love this film because I was able to work with Donald Sutherland, who everyone knows is incredible, but I like this dynamic of teacher and student, and I like how much [Craig] evolves throughout the story. [In] "IT" ... everyone was on an even playing field, and [Bill] was around his best friends and had no one to really look up to. The character Bill stayed the same. He had strong convictions, whereas Craig has strong convictions in a lot of ways, but he does have a lot of faults. And he grows throughout the whole thing, which I loved.

You're one of the few people in "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" to get screen time with Donald Sutherland, and you get a lot of it. Tell me about working with him.

Martell: It was beautiful. It's something I'll never forget. I was a little intimidated because of who he was. Not him personally, [but] because he's someone that I look up to. Being able to sit across from him a few feet away, and in a very simple but beautiful setup, just me sitting in a chair and him sitting across from me, and just watching him work every day ... I felt very, very lucky, and I learned so much. He was also very kind, very funny, very loving.