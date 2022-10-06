Terrifier 2 Director Damien Leone Brings Art The Clown Back For A Bigger, Bloodier Sequel [Exclusive Interview]

The first one is a pretty standard 90-minute flick. I think that's one thing that stuck out to a lot of people, the runtime. How did you guys end up with, what? Almost two and a half hours, I think it is [in the sequel]?

Leone: 2:18.

Was that more of a natural thing or how did it come about?

Leone: Yeah, it was totally organic. It was just the story that I wrote and I didn't realize how long it was going to be until I got in the editing room. I said, "Oh boy, this is sort of unprecedented." But again, it was my story that I loved. Everything I wanted to do with these characters and having them more fleshed out, and tell this more traditional narrative. Plus, we had these really sort of unorthodox sequences in the movie that kind of set it apart from other traditional slashers. But there were scenes that while I was editing it and I was seeing the runtime that I didn't even bother editing that we shot, because I knew they weren't going to drive the narrative or anything. And I would have people come up to me and say, "Wow, you got to cut that." You didn't even see the movie! Telling me to cut it down.

There's tons of amazing movies that are well over two hours. If a movie's good and it's not just loaded with filler, it'll fly by. We've gotten that — people have told us that the movie flies by, they don't feel like it's that long at all. I'm proud of it. We break a lot of rules anyway, so might as well have a slasher that's an unprecedented runtime.

Jericho: That's the thing, too, when you hear length, people always get really concerned with the length. But if you look at what people are watching, it's, "All eight episodes of House of the Dragon came out. I want to binge it." I think, "Who gives a s*** how long?" It's either good or it's bad. Some of the best movies ever are three hours long. Some of the worst movies ever are 80 minutes long. I think that's just something that people just want to complain about. I think it's exciting because it gives you an extra hour of Art and the crazy s*** that Damien's thought of. I haven't seen the movie, but I just read the script and it was f***ed up, man.

See, I get hung up on that, too, because my friends will sit down and they'll binge watch.

Jericho: In one sitting.

And I'm like, "Hey, you haven't seen 'Heat.' It's three hours long." And they're like, "I don't want to watch that, it's three hours long."

Leone: So are "Titanic" or "Avatar."

Jericho: "Saving Private Ryan" is three hours long, right?

Really, if you look at the Halloween season right now, "Smile" is coming out, but aside from "Halloween Ends," you guys are one of the bigger Halloween season releases. How does that feel? Like you're going on 700 screens, with an unrated, two-hour and 18-minute slasher flick? How does that feel?

Leone: It's so amazing, dude. I did not expect the theatrical release, we're up to 800 theaters.

Oh, is it up to 800 now? Oh my god. That's awesome.

Leone: It just keeps building and building. Like I said before, it's a little unprecedented. There hasn't been a movie that's not rated playing in major theaters, like AMC, Regal, all that, and with that runtime since the original "Dawn of the Dead" or something like that. So that's a huge badge of honor. I don't know if it's a game changer or not, but it's definitely very new and fresh. So it's exciting, man. I'm so happy that it's in theaters and people are going to be able to see it with an audience. I think it should be seen with an audience.

Jericho: Well, I think it's just a matter of time until this was going to happen because if you love horror movies — and they're so huge right now — but like you said, it's going back to the well. Everybody's excited about "Halloween Ends." Okay, was this the last Michael Myers? We're not going to see Michael Myers again. We will probably never see Jason Voorhees again because of the rights issues. If I could have bought into Art and "Terrifier" stock...

Thornton: Art stock.

Jericho: I see this as being a huge franchise because like I said, my daughters, they love horror movies, too. I didn't watch it with them. I was actually thinking about bringing them here to see this, but it was a midnight showing and it's in the middle of the week and all other stuff, but they are so into Art the Clown, I said, "This is the goriest, most violent movie." And they're like, "We can't wait to see it." But that's the age when you get into horror. I remember seeing "Dawn of the Dead" when I was probably 14 and that's pretty gory for a 14-year-old kid.

Still gory now. I just watched it.

Jericho: Tom Savini getting ripped apart, and the entrails. So you see that stuff and you never forget it. I think this is a new generation of that style of movie.