Joseph Gordon-Levitt Shares Why It Is Such A Treat To Work On Beverly Hills Cop 4

The Beverly Hills Cop series is one of the most consistently enjoyable in the annals of moviedom. A large part of this is due to the infectious fun the cast and crew seem to be having just making these movies. After all, a trilogy that's given us moments like a banana in the tailpipe, Johnny WIshbone from the isle of St. Croix, and George Lucas being denied entry at an amusement park must have been fun to make.

It comes as no surprise, then, that fun is apparently exactly what the cast of the upcoming "Beverly Hills Cop 4" have been having. According to star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the making of the movie also known as "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley" (thanks for that mouthful, Movie Title Wizards) has been a real party all the time. Heck, even Kevin Bacon has joined the fray, and you know that dude loves to let it rip!

Still, Gordon-Levitt's enjoyment in making the picture goes beyond what can be inferred, and has a lot to do with the series, its star, and its legacy.