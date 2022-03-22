Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Star As Johnny Carson In New Bio Series

Oh look, a new show to watch with your grandparents! They're going to love that. In fact, why don't you make a whole day out of it? Take them out to lunch, let them ask you prying questions, help them run an errand (in the case of my grandparents, it was always a liquor store run), get all the hot family gossip, and then settle down to binge-watch Johnny Carson via Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the upcoming series "King of Late Night."

Do they know what binge-watching is? You could change their lives! You could teach them to mainline content in a way that (sometimes) makes you feel bad! How exciting for them.

Although, we're getting ahead of ourselves because the series still has to be made. As per usual with big-name prestige projects, a Johnny Carson biopic has been floating around Hollywood for years, sometimes as a miniseries and others as a movie. With Gordon-Levitt ("Super Pumped") being cast as the leading man, it looks like the late-night tide is turning, but things could still go south for ol' Johnny.

What I'm saying is don't start making plans, but you know, call your grandparents anyway. Tell them the news. They always like to hear from you.