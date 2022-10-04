A New Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Film Starring George Lopez Is Coming To Disney+
A beloved children's literature classic is getting another adaptation, less than a decade since Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures gave the title the feature treatment with Jennifer Garner, Steve Carell, and Ed Oxenbould. As announced by The Hollywood Reporter, "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" is getting a new Hispanic or Latin-American adaptation of Judith Viorst's best-selling book, with Eva Longoria and George Lopez already cast in the starring adult roles. The new film comes from "Gentefied" co-creator and showrunner Marvin Lemus, who will direct the film for Disney+. Joining Lemus is "Father of the Bride" and "Clifford the Big Red Dog" scribe Matt Lopez, who will provide the script. Shawn Levy's 21 Laps and The Jim Henson Company are producing the film.
In the new adaptation, "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" will follow a Mexican-American family who fears they've lost connection to their roots and each other, and attempt to repair their broken bonds by going on a road trip. Of course, as any family road trip movie ever made has shown us, there are sure to be ridiculous hijinks and chaotic adventures along the way. Longoria is slated to play Alexander's mother, while Lopez will play his grandfather, a rough and tumble biker. It's an interesting choice considering Lopez just played a biker in the indie film "Walking with Herb." The film is projected to begin shooting sometime in the spring of 2023 in New Mexico.
A new spin on a classic tale
Judith Viorst's book was first published in 1972 and tells the story of a young boy named Alexander, who just can't seem to catch a break. He wakes up with gum in his hair, he's forced to sit in the middle seat during carpool, he gets a question wrong in front of the whole class, his best friend only wants to be "sometimes" friends, his mom forgot to put a dessert in his lunch, he gets a cavity at the dentist, the store is sold out of the shoes he wants, he gets in trouble for making a mess at his father's office, his mom cooks his least favorite food for dinner, he ends up seeing a kissing scene on TV, he has to wear his uncomfortable pajamas to bed, his night light burns out, he bites his tongue, his brother takes his pillow from him, and his pet cat chooses not to sleep with him. Alexander spends the whole book threatening to move to Australia, even as his mother reminds him that "everyone has bad days."
In the 2014 film, the "bad day" circumstances have evolved for a modern audience, and include the plot device of Alexander's entire family having bad days of their own. Alexander feels neglected and unappreciated, unaware that it's because everyone in their own life is dealing with their own, unique problems. The new angle of setting the story on a road trip is an interesting pivot for the material, allowing the story to truly stand on its own. Perhaps the same story could have been achieved without the name recognition of the book, but it certainly helped to put the new project on our radar.