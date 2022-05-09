Father Of The Bride Trailer: Celebrating Something Old But Making It New

Not only is this retelling of "Father of the Bride" the first to feature a non-white family, it's also going to focus on the multitude of ways marriage has changed and progressed over the years. As a lesbian who married her transgender wife over Zoom in 2020, I'm more than ready for a wave of films showing Boomers having to reckon with their kids' bucking marriage traditions. Granted, this version still showcases families coming from unbelievable wealth, but as García told Entertainment Weekly, "There was both an honor and an obligation to deliver a story that's within the Latin cultures, in this case, the Cuban and the Mexican, trying to relate to one another." Gloria Estefan agreed, "The fact that we're two Latin cultures blending in that movie — to Anglos that might seem weird because they might pile us all into one lump, when we have these subtle differences."

The updated cultural reset of "Father of the Bride" is a refreshing change, but the universal themes that made the original films so relatable are still present. García looks to perfectly depict the role of a father struggling to accept that his little girl is now a grown woman, the generational conflict of a progressive daughter straying from tradition, in-laws that come from an entirely different culture, a husband that doesn't follow traditional gender roles, and an oddball wedding planner ("Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman).

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, featuring Isabela Merced ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold," "Instant Family," "Sweet Girl"), Enrique Murciano ("Without a Trace," "Tell Me Your Secrets," "Bright"), Macarena Achaga ("Miss XV" and the Mexican-Argentine Pop group Eme 15), and Ana Fabrega ("Los Espookys," "At Home with Amy Sedaris").

Wedding bells will be ringing for "Father of the Bride" when it hits HBO Max on June 16, 2022.