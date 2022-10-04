Filming House Of The Dragon's Wedding Feast Was A 'Baptism By Fire' For Theo Nate

Spoilers ahead for "House of the Dragon" episode 5.

If there is one thing you don't want to do in Westeros, it's attend a wedding. Nothing good ever happens at those things, and they often end with more than a few corpses. In the fifth episode of the HBO prequel series "House of the Dragon," we get to attend the wedding of Princess and heir to the Iron Throne Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock through episode 5) and Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate through episode 5).

It's not the best match in many ways. Rhaenyra has the hots for her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith), and Laenor prefers men as romantic partners. Westeros isn't a friendly place for those in the LGBTQ+ community, but Rhaenyra suggests a compromise. They don't have a choice in this marriage that will bring their houses together, but Rhaenyra understands his feelings and wants romantic freedom of her own. They choose to have an arrangement where they do their duty in producing heirs but are free to pursue their own interests in the bedroom.

Their wedding, however, ends in the death of Laenor's lover Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod) at the hands of Rhaenyra's lover Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). It was a huge scene to shoot and the introduction to the role for Theo Nate. He recently spoke to Vulture about what it was like to shoot this wild and violent scene and what it was like to ride a dragon.