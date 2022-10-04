The Wonder Trailer: Florence Pugh And A Starving Child Get Creepy On Netflix

Having not seen the film, the vibes I'm getting ring closer to "The Witch" or perhaps something like "It Comes at Night." Atmospheric horror/thriller vibes, rather than something packed with jump scares. It certainly captures a vibe. Sebastián Lelio ("Gloria Bell") is in the director's chair. It is based on Emma Donoghue's book, with Lelio and Donoghue co-writing the script alongside Alice Birch. To help shed a little more light on what to expect, the official synopsis reads as follows:

1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse, Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own. Anna O'Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on "manna from heaven". As Anna's health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.

Joining Pugh in the cast are Tom Burke ("The Souvenir"), Niamh Algar ("Wrath of Man"), Elaine Cassidy ("Harper's Island"), Kíla Lord Cassidy ("The Doorman"), Toby Jones ("Captain America: The First Avenger"), Ciarán Hinds ("Game of Thrones"), Dermot Crowley ("The Death of Stalin"), Brían F. O'Byrne ("Million Dollar Baby"), and David Wilmot ("Ordinary Love"). Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe are on board as producers, with Donoghue, Len Blavatnik, and Danny Cohen serving as executive producers.

This one will be getting a limited run in theaters before hitting Netflix for all to stream. The theatrical release sort of suggests that Netflix might believe this has some awards season potential, but let's not get too ahead of ourselves in that regard.

"The Wonder" arrives in select theaters on November 2, 2022, before arriving on Netflix on November 16.