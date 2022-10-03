Bette Midler Explains Why First Wives Club 2 Never Got Made

Of the seven features Bette Midler made during the 1990s, if there was one movie that seemed destined to be sequelized, it was Hugh Wilson's "The First Wives Club." The adaptation of Olivia Goldsmith's novel about a trio of divorcees who join forces to scheme millions from their philanderous ex-husbands hit the box-office bullseye in the fall of 1996, grossing $105 million at the U.S. box office. It was a cultural phenomenon powered by three of our most beloved women movie stars: Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn, and Bette Midler. Though the film received mixed reviews, you can't argue with ticket sales. Moviegoers voted with their dollars, and the message sent was "We like this, and would happily line up for more."

So why, 26 years later, hasn't producer Scott Rudin reunited the three ladies for a "First Wives" encore? There's one very big reason, and it's absolutely infuriating. And no one's more peeved about this than The Divine Miss M.