My Best Friend's Exorcism Director Delves Into The Tender, Coming-Of-Age Horror Adaptation [Exclusive Interview]

Before delving into "My Best Friend's Exorcism," I wanted to ask you about your previous directing work. You've directed episodes on two of my favorite series — "Penny Dreadful" and "Killing Eve." I'd love to know what draws you to works featuring women battling monsters of all sorts?



[Laughs] I don't know... I think "Killing Eve" gave me an interest in [it]. I think we've seen a lot of men be immoral — doing bad things and not being judged. I think when Villanelle [Jodie Comer] came along, it was so refreshing, wasn't it? She could just be really bad and we sort of loved her. It was so liberating. I really enjoyed that as a director and directing Eva Green [in "Penny Dreadful"] as well. I really like to see women in those roles. I think it's really refreshing as a director because you're not just going over ground that you've seen before.

So when it came to "My Best Friend's Exorcism," I really enjoyed the script. I felt there was a real opportunity to make a lost film from the '80s. [Having] grown up in the '80s, to slightly revisit it and see how those views differ from now. We just see the world so differently in terms of sexuality and all sorts of really interesting things in this post-Villanelle world. It's good to look back, and I'm really interested in women characters that can do anything they want. I really like that.

This film has an R-rating, which I was surprised about –

– does it? Huh...

It made me curious since this film does cover exorcisms, how did you approach how much body horror you wanted to show on screen?

Again, going back to "Killing Eve," it's so easy to go down a cheap route — I'll say. I'm much more interested in exploring ideas. I came up with that scene in "Killing Eve" where they go to the old musical and have a dance because I wanted to show physical content that wasn't sexual. That was about intimacy. There was about emotions that was about connection.

I think to tell this story, we didn't need that. We didn't need to go down that route. So I thought we could do much more in terms of the characters... I'm surprised it's got an R rating. I really am because I thought it was quite tame. I really wanted to not go and make it incredibly scary because I just thought it wouldn't fit with the rest of the movie.

When you think about "Heathers," that seemed very shocking at the time. But it's a bit tamer now, doesn't it? But I thought [this film] was more charming. But I knew people out there we'll see it and say, "Oh, it's not that scary." But that's because I didn't want it to be. It's a different territory. Sometimes you don't want the movie to go there 'cause then it feels like, "Oh, well, it feels like we're in a different movie now."