The Midnight Club Final Teaser: Heather Langenkamp Is Here To Help You Die
The name "Mike Flanagan" might as well be a license to print money these days, with "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," "Gerald's Game," "Doctor Sleep," and just about anything else he's ever put his name on developing massive and dedicated fanbases. For the most part, Flanagain deals with the horrors of adulthood, but his new Netflix series "The Midnight Club" has him firmly in the teen sphere. Based on the book of the same name by prolific YA horror author Christopher Pike, "The Midnight Club" sees a group of terminally ill youngsters sharing scary stories with one another in hospice to pass the time, coming face to face with the ghastly horrors of their own creation.
Netflix released their final teaser trailer for the series today, prominently featuring a horror legend in her sinister supportive role. "A Nightmare on Elm Street" star and one of the Mount Rushmore members of final girls, Heather Langenkamp spends most of the new teaser delivering a chilling monologue about Brightcliffe Hospice, and the autonomy offered to its residents as they live out their final days. Langenkamp speaks directly to the audience, not unlike a promotional tape sent out to grieving families. As she talks about the benefits of Brightcliffe, her words are juxtaposed against the viscerally haunting imagery of the ghosts that lurk in the halls, threatening the residents in ways far beyond the realm of their evening tales of terror.
Watch the final teaser for The Midnight Club
Mike Flanagan co-created the series with "Once Upon a Time" alum Leah Fong, who together have turned Pike's 1994 novel into a 10-episode series. Flanagan admits to being an avid reader of the series in his younger years, captivated by Pike's willingness to go places other YA authors wouldn't dare. "[Pike] wrote some pretty advanced stuff for his younger readers, and it was not at all uncommon for his teenage characters to die, pretty shockingly," Flanagan said. "His books were full of things I found really exciting and thrilling and dark."
Flanagan directed multiple episodes of the series, but also brought on an impressive roster of directors including Morgan Beggs ("Once Upon a Time"), Axelle Carolyn ("The Haunting of Bly Manor"), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour ("Black Box"), Viet Nguyen ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), and longtime director of photography on Flanagan's projects, Michael Fimognari, who also directed the romantic "To All the Boys" sequels, "P.S. I Still Love You" and "Always and Forever."
In addition to Langenkamp, "The Midnight Club" stars "Midnight Mass" alum Zach Gilford, Iman Benson ("blackAF"), and Samantha Sloyan ("The Haunting of Hill House," "Midnight Mass"), as well as Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Adia, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Matt Biedel.
"The Midnight Club" will debut on Netflix on October 7, 2022, with all 10 episodes available for your binging pleasure.