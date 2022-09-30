The Midnight Club Final Teaser: Heather Langenkamp Is Here To Help You Die

The name "Mike Flanagan" might as well be a license to print money these days, with "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," "Gerald's Game," "Doctor Sleep," and just about anything else he's ever put his name on developing massive and dedicated fanbases. For the most part, Flanagain deals with the horrors of adulthood, but his new Netflix series "The Midnight Club" has him firmly in the teen sphere. Based on the book of the same name by prolific YA horror author Christopher Pike, "The Midnight Club" sees a group of terminally ill youngsters sharing scary stories with one another in hospice to pass the time, coming face to face with the ghastly horrors of their own creation.

Netflix released their final teaser trailer for the series today, prominently featuring a horror legend in her sinister supportive role. "A Nightmare on Elm Street" star and one of the Mount Rushmore members of final girls, Heather Langenkamp spends most of the new teaser delivering a chilling monologue about Brightcliffe Hospice, and the autonomy offered to its residents as they live out their final days. Langenkamp speaks directly to the audience, not unlike a promotional tape sent out to grieving families. As she talks about the benefits of Brightcliffe, her words are juxtaposed against the viscerally haunting imagery of the ghosts that lurk in the halls, threatening the residents in ways far beyond the realm of their evening tales of terror.