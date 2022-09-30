Donald Sutherland Gave Jaeden Martell Very Specific Advice On The Set Of Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Hawkeye (not the one with the arrows) in the film version of "M*A*S*H," President Snow in "The Hunger Games," Buffy's watcher Merrick in the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie — with an acting career that spans more thapn 60 years, Donald Sutherland has worked on just about every kind of project there is. That includes a trip to the Stephen King universe, back when he starred in the 2004 miniseries adaptation of "Salem's Lot."

Sutherland has since returned to the King-verse for "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," a new film based on the author's novella of the same name (which he published as part of his 2020 collection "If It Bleeds"). The movie centers on Craig (Jaeden Martell), a troubled boy from a small town who strikes up a surprising bond with the eponymous character (Sutherland), a local wealthy recluse. After the elderly Mr. Harrigan passes away, Craig contacts the iPhone his friend was buried with in the hopes of gaining some closure ... only to just about keel over when he gets a response instead.

Sentimental yet horrifying in that typical King style, "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" doubles as Martell's own return to the King-verse. The actor previously played the young version of Losers' Club member Bill Denbrough in the "It" movies and has kept busy ever since, popping up in "Knives Out" and starring in the crime drama series "Defending Jacob." It seems he and Sutherland may have even formed an off-screen bond paralleling that between Craig and Mr. Harrison, as Martell discussed in a recent interview.