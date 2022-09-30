Star Wars Bits: Andor, Han Solo & Chewbacca, Cobb Vanth, The Mandalorian, The Star Wars Podcast Round-Up, And More!

On Blast Points Podcast, Jason and Gabe — along with Regal Robot's Tom Spina — chat with Eric Baker, who oversaw the construction of thousands of props and set dressings for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

"When we finally got to visit Galaxy's Edge last May, our minds were blown and we had to know one thing — who in the world was responsible for the little amazing details all over Batuu? Join us as along with Tom Spina, we get all the answers with former creative director with Walt Disney Imagineering, Eric Baker. Eric and his crew were in charge of all beautiful, detailed props and set dressings for both Galaxy's Edge locations and the story on how it came to be and how it was pulled off is INSANE. Plus: talk of that certain 'Star Wars' aesthetic AND what does a Special Edition musical instrument have to do with an old Kenner mail away figure backpack?" Listen here.

On Talking Bay 94, host Brandon Wainerdi interviews Rachel Rose, R&D Supervisor at Industrial Light and Magic.

"Rachel has worked on some of the incredible projects at ILM, including the virtual cameras used on "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," as well as StageCraft. Rachel is such an inspiring and vital part of what we love about "Star Wars" and beyond, and it was an honor to get to talk with her." Listen here.

On Skytalkers, Charlotte and Caitlin discuss the first three episodes of "Andor."

"Caitlin and Charlotte react to and break down the first three episodes of ANDOR — what we loved, what we're still grappling with, what we're looking forward to, and much more. Which episode is our favorite? Where do we think Cassian's character will go? Parallels with Rogue One, brilliant sound design, canaries in coal mines, and more metaphors. All this and more on this episode of Skytalkers!" Listen here.

Pink Milk is a podcast in which hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk "Star Wars" through a queer lens. In their latest episode, the couple discusses "Andor" and if the show can turn Tom into a super fan. Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official "Star Wars" podcast of Star Wars News Net. Check out their recent episode, in which they discuss the production quality of "Andor" and how it raises the bar for future live-action "Star Wars" shows. Listen here.

Hosted by Gerry Cable and Scotty Jayro, The Bombadcast is all about positivity in the fandom and creating a connected community. In their most recent episode, the boys dinterview Seth Green of "Robot Chicken" and "Family Guy." Listen here.

On Podcast of the Whills, host Nick Mielke is joined by Lucasarts Creative Art Manager Phil Szostak. Listen here.