Jonathan Majors May Be Set To Play Dennis Rodman In 48 Hours In Vegas

Even if you aren't a basketball fan, you likely know Dennis Rodman. He played for the Detroit Pistons, the San Antonio Spurs, the Chicago Bulls, the LA Lakers, and more. He's also an actor and a media personality. From his tattoos and piercings to his crazy behavior, his marriage to Carmen Electra, and his trips to North Korea, he was considered in his time the bad boy of basketball. A new film about Rodman from Lionsgate entitled "48 Hours in Vegas" is on the way, and Jonathan Majors is in early talks to play the lead, according to Deadline.

The film is set during the 1998 NBA finals while Rodman was playing for the Chicago Bulls. Majors reportedly hasn't signed a deal yet, and his reps and the studio have yet to make a statement. The film will tell the story of a wild trip to Las Vegas that Rodman had with his assistant general manager during the 1998 NBA Finals, and their unlikely friendship that the site reports will "end up solving both of their problems."

This story was recently looked at in the 2021 Netflix documentary "The Last Dance," which focused on the story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.