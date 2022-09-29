Hocus Pocus 2 Star Doug Jones Says Playing Billy Butcherson Again After 29 Years Was 'Magical'

Back in '93, a California boy named Max Dennison (Omri Katz) conjured The Sanderson Sisters and the world was never the same. Over the past 29 years, the witchy shenanigans of Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) have become synonymous with Halloween and fans of the cult classic wait all year to watch them stalk and devour innocent children. In fact, the film remains so popular that Disney will relight the black flame candle again, almost 30 years after Max, and allow The Sandersons to run amok, amok, amok on September 30, 2022.

Longtime fans of "Hocus Pocus" can rattle off plenty of things they love about the movie: Winnie's sarcasm, Sarah's ditziness, and Mary's vacuum broom. Although the chemistry and silly antics of the three witches could have entertained audiences for a while, the misfit gang of their adversaries made the film a cult classic. Cocky Max, precocious Dani (Thora Birch), loyal Thackery Binx (Jason Marsden), and, most of all, wacky Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones).

"Hocus Pocus 2" will not feature most of the original cast, but Winnie's former lover, Butcherson, will return from the grave. Jones told /Film that returning to Billy Butcherson after 29 years was "magical" during a Hocus Pocus 2 virtual press conference.