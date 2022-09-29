Adult Swim Just Purged Five Anime Series From Its Website

Adult Swim is an icon of animation. The programming block turned cable TV channel is responsible for introducing American adult animation as we know it today — from "Sealab 2021" and "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" to "Rick and Morty" — while helping introduce anime to American audiences in a bigger way than before, turning shows like "Dragon Ball Z," "Sailor Moon" and "Mobile Suit Gundam Wing" into cultural phenomena stateside.

In recent years, Adult Swim has taken things a step further by co-producing original anime shows with Japanese studios, co-producing shows like "FLCL Alternative" and the recent "Blade Runner: Black Lotus," the latter being a co-production between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll.

Except this was back when Crunchyroll was owned by WarnerMedia, which allowed for easy collaboration. Everything changed when Sony acquired Crunchyroll, which made any present or future collaboration a bit difficult. Add in Warner Bros. Discovery's recent trigger-happy approach to removing and canning animation projects, and it is sadly unsurprising to hear that several shows have been removed from the Adult Swim's website. These include "Blade Runner: Black Lotus," "Fena: Pirate Princess," "Shenmue: The Animation," "Lazor Wulf," and "Tigtone." The latter two are also being removed from HBO Max, while the former three are still available on Crunchyroll.