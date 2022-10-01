JoBeth Williams And Craig T. Nelson Had A Blast 'Smoking Pot' For Poltergeist

Over four decades since its release, Tobe Hooper's "Poltergeist" still has scare power. Written and produced (and perhaps a bit more) by Steven Spielberg, the paranormal horror story about a haunted suburban family home is filled with incredible sequences and meticulously-crafted scares: a cherubic little girl stares at the static on tv and ominously intones, "They're here"; her closet later turns into a giant breathing maw, a gateway to a foul dimension; her brother's toy clown comes alive and attacks him; a gnarled tree outside his window does the same.

Underneath it all, the movie generates intense dread due to its simple relatability: the Freeling family was like millions of others across North America.

At the head of the besieged household are Diane and Steve Freeling, played by JoBeth Williams and Craig T. Nelson. Steve is a real estate developer who recently moved his wife and two children into the planned California community of Cuesta Verde, unaware that the land their home was built upon was already occupied.

Before furniture starts moving around independently and children get sucked into portals, the film takes its time getting to know the Freelings. While some enjoy the scenes with the family dog, or Steve's remote control battle with his neighbor, the most endearing pre-scare sequence involves dear old mom and dad relaxing after the kids have gone to bed with giggles, light chatter, and a puff or two of the devil's lettuce.

Speaking with Vanity Fair recently, Nelson looks back on the movie and the famous midnight toking scene:

"You're going from that kind of sublime, upper-middle-class living, having a family that's fairly stable, raised in an area that's nice, to the horror that you're going to experience later on."