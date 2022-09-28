My Father's Dragon Trailer: Another Gorgeous Animated Adventure From Cartoon Saloon

Cartoon Saloon is one of the best animation studios working today. The Irish studio has continuously given us gorgeously-drawn tales that combine fantasy with reality, unafraid to hit some hard truths about life, particularly the sins of the past, while still delivering fun and exciting adventures for the whole family. From their Irish Folklore Trilogy and its exploration of mythology and history, culminating in the spectacular masterpiece that is "Wolfwalkers," to the more dramatic but still impactful Angelina Jolie-produced "The Breadwinner," the studio has a unique visual style and a penchant for using the medium of animation to tell stories that kids can watch without shying away from the hardships of the world.

The latest Cartoon Saloon film is "My Father's Dragon," inspired by the children's book of the same name by author Ruth Stiles Gannett. Studio co-founder Nora Twomey, who directed "The Secret of Kells" and "The Breadwinner," is taking over directorial duties for this film, based on a script by "Inside Out" screenwriter Meg LeFauve, from a story LeFauve worked on with John Morgan.

"My Father's Dragon" follows a young boy named Elmer, who is struggling to cope after a move to the big city with his mother. One day, Elmer befriends a talking alley cat — as you do — who tells Elmer of a magical place called Wild Island, where a baby dragon awaits to be rescued from captivity. The two strike a friendship and must endure challenges as they navigate the mysterious island and the fantastical beasts within it.