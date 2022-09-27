Chris Rock Was So Funny On The Set Of Amsterdam That Christian Bale Couldn't Act

A bit of mystery still surrounds the plot of "Amsterdam," but we know it has an impressive ensemble cast that includes Bale, Washington, Robbie, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, and Zoe Saldaña, just to name a few. With a star line-up like that, the set must have been a very professional and stuffy environment, right? Well, not really, because Chris Rock also appears in the film and he's kind of famous for making people laugh, even movie stars.

When Bale discovered that Rock was going to be a part of the project, he was looking forward to working with the comedian:

"I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I'm a big fan of his standup. Then he arrives, and he's doing some things. ... David [O. Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn't know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it."

The Academy Award-winning actor and the Grammy Award-winning comedian hit it off and became fast friends. It's nice to hear that two powerhouse celebrities can put their egos aside and become bros, but it wasn't long before Bale had to distance himself from the comedian.