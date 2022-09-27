Aftersun Trailer: One Of The Year's Best Films Is A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane

At some point, every child has to grow up eventually and reconcile their memories of their parent with the reality of who they were as an actual person. This poignant, universal struggle is exactly what first-time feature filmmaker Charlotte Wells is attempting to dramatize in "Aftersun," the buzzy new film produced by director Barry Jenkins and picked up by indie studio extraordinaire A24. Impressively, it has already received overwhelming praise from making its rounds on the festival circuit, premiering during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this past May (where it won the envied French Touch jury prize) and garnered even more glowing reactions at the Telluride Film Festival earlier this month. It also screened during the Toronto International Film Festival, where /Film's Sarah Milner reviewed the movie to extremely high praise and called it,

"...an incredibly nuanced film that layers meaning steadily through subtle cues and juxtaposition, drawing the viewer in deeper and deeper with each seemingly innocuous episode. There's a quiet intensity that is barely detectible initially but steadily grows, eventually becoming overwhelming by the film's end. It's a challenging watch."

Today, A24 has released a new trailer for the critical darling ahead of its theatrical release in October. Check it out below!