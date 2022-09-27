Do You Like UHD Movies? Scream 2 Is Getting A 4K Release

It's been 25 years since "Scream 2" slashed its way into U.S. movie theaters with an opening scene set in a movie theater. And just in time for its silver anniversary and Halloween, the film is finally receiving the 4K Ultra HD treatment for the first time. Paramount Pictures has announced via an official press release that a newly remastered version of "Scream 2" will be released on digital and in a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray set in October.

The Blu-ray set provides access to a digital copy of the film along with bonus content, including feature-length audio commentary and deleted scenes with optional commentary by director Wes Craven, producer Marianne Maddalena, and editor Patrick Lussier. There are also outtakes, a featurette, music videos for Master P's "Scream" and "Suburban Life" by the Cottonmouth Kings, and the movie's original theatrical trailer and TV spots.

"Scream 2" struck while the iron was hot, arriving a year after the first "Scream" back in 1997. This new 4K release of "Scream 2" looks to be doing a similar thing and capitalizing on the renewed popularity of the "Scream" franchise thanks to the arrival of the fifth installment back in January and the ongoing development of its follow-up, "Scream 6."