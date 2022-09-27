How Working On The Munsters Compared To Other Rob Zombie Productions [Exclusive]

"The Munsters" is a major departure for Rob Zombie. Ever since the industrial metal musician launched his filmmaking career, he has specialized in transgressive horror. His first movie, "House of 1,000 Corpses," was deemed so extreme that Universal Pictures shelved it (Zombie re-acquired the rights, and brought it to the less antsy Lionsgate). His subsequent films have been varying degrees of messed-the-f-up.

While no one was surprised that Zombie would be drawn to a Munsters movie (he recorded "Dragula," an ode to Grandpa's hot rod, all the way back in 1998), it felt awfully out-of-character for him to fully embrace the show's corny, family-friendly tone. But his love for the 1313 Mockingbird Lane brood is pure, to the extent that he relocated to Budapest, Hungary, in the middle of a pandemic, to make the film on his own terms. In doing so, Zombie had to separate from his usual U.S. crew. For actor Jeff Daniel Phillips, who'd made four previous movies with the director before getting tapped to play Herman Munster, these circumstances made this outing a brand-new Zombie experience.