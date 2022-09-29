The Good House Directors Talk About Crafting Their Romantic New England Dramedy [Exclusive Interview]

There really aren't a lot of romantic dramedies with older leads. It felt really refreshing to have these flirtations and this romance evolve between Weaver and Kline. Were there any considerations you had to take, or was it just filming a rom-com about young people, just with more seasoned performers?

Wolodarsky: Yeah. I mean, I don't think we ever once had a conversation about, "Oh, these are older people." These are two people looking for love. And does it change with age? No. I mean, maybe it changes in some ways, but it seemed very familiar to us and to them. They were very game.

Forbes: I guess in a way, you do get the sense with these two characters that something has been preventing them from ... there's an empathy with it, because it feels like they're both creeping towards each other tentatively. They've been in each other's orbit, but they haven't been able to make this move. I mean, she was married, they'd had a relationship before and that was probably hurtful. She went off and married someone else. So I feel like there's a sweetness to it, because it's like finally, they're finally taking that risky step. So in that way it's a little bit different.

Wolodarsky: But then again, I think we could write a scene like that, and they could be 17.

Forbes: Sure. That's true.

Wolodarsky: So I hear what you're saying, but it's like, I can certainly remember the halting feeling you had about, "Does this person like me? Can I make that move?"

Forbes: I mean, I think what was interesting to us is that there is this romantic comedy element, but because she's a woman in her 60s and it's about her, it's more than that. You know what I mean? It's not just that. And the main part of the story isn't like, "I'm going to find this man, and he's going to save me." She really has to come to terms with herself. Her journey is about her. And only when she deals with herself can she be open to this relationship. So I think that was really interesting to us, that it was about a woman's whole ... all the elements of her life, her work, her family, her romance, looking for love, all of it. We like that.