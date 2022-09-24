John Williams And Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Are Now Honorary Knights Of The British Empire

From 2005 to 2020, Bob Iger ruled over the Walt Disney Company from his throne in Burbank, CA. Just like others monarchs throughout history, he expanded his borders during his reign by acquiring the surrounding kingdoms of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox. He also rescued Disney's first star, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, from a rival kingdom (NBCUniversal), revitalized the company's theme parks around the world, and refocused their approach to streaming through services like Disney+ and Hulu. And though some of his loyal subjects may have had their fair share of valid criticisms over the course of his reign, Iger was largely a benevolent ruler due to his longtime philanthropy and the positive impact that he and his company made on their worldwide audience.

In a classic case of "game recognizes game," the late Queen Elizabeth II decided to award Iger by bestowing upon him the title of Honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire. Approving the award prior to her death earlier this month, the official citation declared that the former Disney Chairman and CEO is being recognized for his contributions to U.K./U.S. relations. This title of KBE is the second-highest rank in the Order that can be given to a non-U.K. citizen.

However, Iger wasn't the only legendary name from receiving the honor this year.