Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 First Look: The Netflix Series Is Back To Ragnarok And Roll

"Vikings: Valhalla" continues to map out the pre-modern world that the franchise first brought to the small screen with "Vikings," a show that started on the History Channel way back in 2013. The show eventually aired six seasons, earning an impressive audience on both cable and streaming before moving to Amazon Prime for its final season. The sequel series, "Vikings: Valhalla," is a Netflix original that's also already had a successful run on the streamer. The show's first season was reportedly watched for 113 million hours by subscribers, making the top 10 in 90 different countries.

While "Vikings" largely followed the exploits of Norse legend figure Ragnar Lodbrok and his family beginning around the late 8th century, the spinoff series takes place at the tail end of the Viking era, a few hundred years later. It follows Leif Erikson, who was both a real Norse explorer and the subject of a very enduring "Spongebob Squarepants" joke (happy Leif Erikson Day!). "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" actor Sam Corlett plays Erikson, while his right-hand fighters include his sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson, "The Witcher") and prince Harald (Leo Suter, "Sanditon").

The show's first season ended with some major cliffhangers, as Leif slaughtered several rapists while mourning his lover Liv (Lujza Richter), Christian leader Jarl Kåre (Asbjørn Krogh Nissen) bit the bullet, and Olaf (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson) flees Kattegat. Luckily, the show has plenty of time to cut a path through the rest of Viking history, as it will have at least 24 episodes total divided across three seasons. Series creator Jeb Stuart recently teased the third season to Digital Spy, revealing that it will see the Vikings "get out of Scandinavia" and head to new locations.

"Vikings: Valhalla" season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2023.