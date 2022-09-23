Don't Worry Darling's Costume Designer Felt Odd About Defying Harry Styles' 'Incredible Personal Style' [Exclusive]

No matter what your feelings are about "Don't Worry, Darling" — and everyone and their mother seems to have plenty — it's obvious that Olivia Wilde's sophomore feature at the very least has some fantastic visuals and production design. The thriller film's retro setting in a 1950s town called Victory, California offers up plenty of opportunities for its cast to dress to the nines. Whether it's stifled housewife Alice's (Florence Pugh) gorgeous dresses and aprons or the suits her husband Jack (Harry Styles) dons to go to his mysterious job, everyone in this movie conveys a polished sense of style.

/Film's Jack Giroux spoke with costume designer Arianne Phillips about the process of curating outfits for each character — even when, in the case of pop star Styles, the looks in question contradicted the actor's own signature style. Phillips spoke about the "level of commitment" the cast had to the costuming process, saying that both Pugh and Chris Pine were "incredibly engaged with the conversations around the costumes." Phillips says Styles, who has so far only appeared in "Dunkirk" and "Eternals," was "more curious about the process, being new to acting."

Phillips says that it felt strange to put someone as recognizable as Styles in the film's retro yet rather traditional clothes, saying, "I think the thing about Harry Styles that's so genius is that he does play with clothing in a way that is super bold and playful and at times non-binary, there's a curiosity there." The costume designer also notes that "it was almost odd to put Harry in these '50s clothes because he has an incredible personal style."