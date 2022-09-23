The Pez Outlaw Trailer: Learn About The International Smuggling Of Plastic Candy Dispensers

"Wecome to the wonderful world of Pez collecting. You're hooked now..." or about to be, anyway, after you watch the trailer for "The Pez Outlaw."

Forget your new-fangled NFTs; rare and hard-to-find Pez candy dispensers are where it's at. They once prompted a man, machinist, and Michigander named Steve Glew to fly to Europe so he could stock up on factory prototypes from Pez International (a separate entity from Pez USA) and then smuggle them back through U.S. customs, taking advantage of their unregistered trademarks to sell them for top dollar. It was all well and good until Brew's exploits got him into trouble with the president — or "Pezident," as he was known, of the Pez Company — who started having this Pez pirate followed, as any reasonable Pezident would.

That's the story behind the "The Pez Outlaw," a new documentary from directors Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel that is coming to VOD in October. Our review of "The Pez Outlaw" calls it "a refreshingly low-stakes heist/caper flick, with cinematic re-enactments that have Steve Glew playing himself as he treks across the globe building his Pez empire." The movie premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival earlier this year, and you can see the official trailer for it below.