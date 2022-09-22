Adam Sandler's Co-Stars Are His Main Concern When It Comes To Critics Bashing His Movies

Most of Adam Sandler's movies aren't getting added to the Criterion Collection anytime soon. The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member turned comedy movie star has never had a lot of luck when it comes to critical reception. This has been true ever since his first starring role in 1995 with "Billy Madison," which was received as a tepid "Dumb and Dumber" rip-off at the time, and has continued throughout his career.

Sandler has always not really been for everyone. Even after becoming a fan favorite, he was fired from "SNL" in 1995 because NBC executive Don Ohlmeyer simply didn't like him or understand why people found him funny. He also has his loyal fans, as evidenced by his ability to keep making movies and making money. But his films have become a sort of punchline in some circles, the epitome of a half-assed comedy made by a group of rich comedian friends that they can produce cheaply and in a short time span.

Does this criticism bother Sandler? According to an interview he did with AARP, not really. He's learned to let the hate roll off his back. But what does get on his nerves is when the friends he works with have to face the criticism as well.