Jurassic World Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Shot Down A Request To Ask Bryce Dallas Howard To Lose Weight

For better or for worse, the "Jurassic World" saga drew to a close with "Jurassic World Dominion." It's a film that promised to explore the battle between humans and dinosaurs to become Earth's dominant species, only to take a hard turn right and focus instead on a plot that involves giant locusts. The whole thing comes across as an attempt to bring the "Jurassic" movies back to the ideas about chaos (in a scientific sense) and ecosystems that pervade Michael Crichton's original "Jurassic Park" novel and its sequel, "The Lost World."

It, uh, didn't work.

On the plus side, the "Jurassic" films ending (for now) frees up "Jurassic World" trilogy co-lead Bryce Dallas Howard to go and work on other projects. In-between playing Claire Dearing in those movies, Howard kicked her directing career into gear, doing a stellar job calling the shots on multiple episodes of "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Her "Jurassic" role also allowed her to earned her action star stripes, even when she (infamously) had to spend most of the first "Jurassic World" movie running around an island in high heels with dinosaurs on the loose.

That might've not been the case, though, had Howard been forced into losing weight like certain executives on the "Jurassic World" movies wanted. Speaking to Variety on the matter, Howard declined to name any of the guilty parties but confirmed that Colin Trevorrow — who co-wrote all three of the "Jurassic World" films and directed the first and third entries — was very protective of her and shot down any such demands.