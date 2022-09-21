Raid71 Debuts Four Hilarious Peanuts Halloween Horror Prints [Exclusive]

When given the choice of trick or treat, Raid71 was kind enough to treat us to four descriptions of each Halloween Charlie Brown print.

Saw (2004)

"Charlie awakes ankle chained and a hacksaw is just in reach, he's now a pawn in a deadly games by the infamous Jigsaw Killer. What will he do?"

"The Fly" (1986)

"Charlie is the eccentric scientist (one of the best pre-'Jurassic Park' Goldblum films) and steps into the telepod for the first time, unaware that a housefly will have unintended consequences."

"Beetlejuice" (1988)

"Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice ... (nothings happened). Fantasy, horror, or comedy: only the genius of Tim Burton can blend all three. Charlie takes on the role of the future Batman, Michael Keaton."

"Child's Play" (1988)

"Finally, it's 'Child's Play' Charlie Brown meeting a notorious serial killer who's transferred his soul into this loveable cartoon character."

All four of these pieces are, of course, delightful. Like all the best parody they find the perfect way to make something pure like "Peanuts" into its polar opposite, and that's why we can't wait to see what Raid71 has in store for us during next year's spooky season. What could it be? Seeing his twist on "It's the Great Pumpkinhead, Charlie Brown" would be pretty gnarly.