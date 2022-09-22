Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Uses A Classic Trek Trope To Tell Its Most Meaningful Story Yet

The fifth episode of the third season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Reflections," delves deeper into a few intriguing mysteries surrounding the cranial implants sported by Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Rutherford has previously stated that his implants were voluntarily added to his body as a way to merely enhance his brain and senses. In previous episodes, however, the implants have revealed the ability to tinker with his brain functions. Not only can Rutherford selectively erase memories, but the implant also seems to alter his personality.

In "Reflections," it is revealed that Rutherford's implants are, in fact, deliberately installed as a measure to repress a version of his personality. The old Rutherford was a rebellious foulmouth who hated most everything. The new Rutherford is mild-mannered and gentle and obedient. "Reflections" eventually finds both Rutherfords fighting for dominance in a simulated brainscape where the two sides of the character can interact. Unusual for "Lower Decks," this part of the story is presented completely straight and without levity.

The "two sides facing off" story is, of course, old hat for "Star Trek," and there have been multiple episodes across the franchise that have featured characters struggling with a dark doppelgänger. And while that conceit might leave one assuming myriad spy plots and thriller-like stories, on "Trek," doppelgänger stories are more typically used for meaningful character analysis. Our own darkness, in "Star Trek," is a vital part of who we are. We are yin and yang and they are not separate.