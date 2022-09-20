The Two Unlikely Stars That Inspired Mia Goth's Pearl Performance

It's no hyperbole to call Mia Goth's performance in Ti West's new film "Pearl" one of the best of the year. As the title character, Goth is equal parts gentle hayseed, desperate dreamer, sexually repressed young person, and deeply cracked psychopath. It's a broad, yet totally believable performance. The film climaxes with an extended, uncut monologue that Goth directs toward an absent husband, and her heart spills onto the floor over how disappointing her life has become. It's scary and it's heartbreaking.

"Pearl" is the second part of a three-film cycle that began with "X" back in February. "X" was set in 1978, and featured Goth in a dual role of the aspiring adult actress Maxine and the very elderly Pearl who was moved by lust to murder. "Pearl" flashes back to 1918, when the title character was a young woman on the very same farm, and how she first began killing. The third and final film in the series, "MaXXXine" set in 1985, is currently in development.

Goth, in addition to starring in these films, also co-wrote and serves as executive producer on "Pearl." In a recent interview with W magazine, Goth reveals what a novel experience this was for her. In the past, she said, she would only sometimes be asked for input on a script. Co-writing a screenplay afforded Goth a lot more freedom in exploring the character, and how her environment led to extreme acts of desperation.