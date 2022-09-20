Clips Round-Up: The American Dream And Other Fairy Tales Shows Disney's Dark Side & More [Exclusive]

First up, we have an exclusive clip from Abigail E. Disney's documentary "The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales," which explores income inequality through the lens of her family's namesake theme park. Co-directed by Disney (daughter of Roy E. Disney and an heir to the company) and Kathleen Hughes ("The Armor of Light"), the film is now playing in Orlando and New York. It will hit additional markets and VOD on September 23, 2022.

Here is the official synopsis: