Henry Silva, One Of Cinema's Ultimate Badasses, Has Passed Away

I have Quentin Tarantino to thank for my love of Henry Silva. Many, many moons ago, Tarantino would come to Austin and screen his personal collection of 16mm and 35mm prints of his favorite films, all to support the Austin Film Society. If it wasn't for seeing those obscure movies from the '50s, '60s, and '70s with Tarantino introducing them all, like the most excitable film professor ever, I probably wouldn't have discovered just how much of a badass Henry Silva was, most likely only recognizing him from the original "The Manchurian Candidate" or maybe as one of the villains in "Dick Tracy."

As we recognize his contribution to the cinematic arts in the wake of his passing at the nice old age of 94, it's probably best to state up front that Silva was a ruthless presence on-screen. He just looked like a killer and that inherent intimidating presence was the foundation for his massive career that spanned from 1950 all the way to 2001.

Being a bad motherf****r is the best kind of job security as an actor because movies always need good villains. He was a staple of Westerns and crime pictures until they went out of style, and then he transitioned into the gangster movies of the 1970s followed by the potpourri of genre films that dominated the '80s and early '90s. From comedic kids' movies to the most violent crime movies ever made, Silva was there.