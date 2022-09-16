Ethan Hawke Gave 'The Greatest Screen Test' Of His Life For Moulin Rouge

2001's "Moulin Rouge" was one of those movies that just took over a section of pop culture in the moment. It was a gigantic financial success and went on to earn a great deal of critical praise, giving us the kind of musical hit that had been missing from Hollywood for a little while. It also was something of a turning point for Ewan McGregor, who plays Christian, as he demonstrated he could do so much more than wield a lightsaber on a blockbuster stage. But that role could have gone to another actor who was very much at a crucial stage in his career: Ethan Hawke.

Currently, Hawke is starring alongside McGregor "Raymond & Ray." During a chat with Screen Rant in honor of the film's release, Hawe addressed his near-miss when it came to landing the co-lead role opposite Nicole Kidman in Baz Luhrmann's hit musical. As far as Hawke is concerned, it was the greatest screen test of his entire career ... yet he didn't get the part.

"Ewan doesn't like this because he gets embarrassed, but I gave one of the greatest screen tests of my life for Moulin Rouge. I did not get the part. I crushed this audition. And it just goes to show you how much I like Ewan's work. I still went to see the movie on opening day and loved it. So, I got over it. But I will say, someday that audition will be seen and people are gonna rethink. [Laughs]."

More than 20 years removed, it sounds like Hawke has a good spirit about all of it. And, to be fair, his career has worked out quite well in the last two decades, having appeared in movies like "Training Day" (which netted him an Oscar nomination), "Sinister," "Boyhood," "First Reformed," and this year's horror hit "The Black Phone."