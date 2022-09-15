Naomi Watts Took Great Care Not To Terrify Her Young Co-Stars In Goodnight Mommy [Exclusive]

The notion of losing one's mother mentally, if not corporeally is a lot for a child to deal with. It was also difficult for Watts, a mother of two children in real life. So having to be twisted and downright cruel to a couple of kids, even if it's all pretend, was something she took very seriously.

As Watts told /Film's own Danielle Ryan, "I'm a mother, I worry about my kids getting hurt all the time. I worry about twisted thoughts in their heads all the time. To be in a space where you are actually being told to inflict those things, was really unsettling for me. Of course, I did my due diligence."

To make sure everyone was on the same page, Watts had conversations with the Crovettis' mother, Sobel, and most importantly, the boys themselves. She was ultimately comforted by the fact that the youngsters were "seasoned professionals" who'd been working for several years.