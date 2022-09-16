Mia Goth, David Corenswet, And Ti West Want You To Care About The Tragic Motivations Of Pearl [Exclusive Interview]

My first question is for Mia. What does the Venn diagram of preparation look like between "X" and "Pearl"?

Goth: Well it all feeds into each other, really, and so when Ti and I first started discussing "Pearl" and the possibility of making a second movie, it was always a big maybe and we always said, "Well, at the very least this would serve as an amazing backstory to older Pearl in 'X,'" and it was just very exciting. The fact that we then were able to make "Pearl" and A24 greenlit it really did feel like a miracle. It was very informative and sometimes it gets a little confusing talking about the different characters in the different eras and the different movies, but no, all the prep was very useful.

My next question is for David. Your character feels both like a hundred Hollywood greats while simultaneously wholly unique. Were you channeling anyone in particular with your performance?

Corenswet: Honestly, Matthew McConaughey, but only because of the Texas accent. [laughs] I think there was an idea that because the character is a lover of film ...I think for the most part he's living earlier than a lot of the Hollywood greats whose movies I've seen. But the idea is that he sort of aspires to be in that world, that maybe he's setting some of the trends that will become the trends of the 1920s and '30s and '40s was interesting to think about and exciting to play with. One of the fun things about making a period piece is that you know where the world goes, even though the characters don't. You can play with it. You have an advantage over the people who were really living in that time to tell interesting stories and tell stories of people who are forward thinkers and ahead of their time and who dream about the future. So, yeah. That's a fun era to play in for all kinds of reasons.