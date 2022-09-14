Rosario Dawson Knows Her Clerks 3 Role Is 'Traumatizing' [Exclusive]

(This post contains major spoilers for "Clerks III." Please proceed with caution.)

After establishing the View Askewniverse with "Clerks" back in 1994, Kevin Smith has explored a number of relatively deep topics with his filmography. In his own foul-mouthed, pop culture reference-filled way, he touched on sexuality, religion, race, and parenthood over the years. But he has never tackled anything more heart-wrenching (both literally and figuratively) than "Clerks III."

As the trailers reveal, tragedy strikes the Quick Stop when Randal Graves suffers a heart attack. However, that negative is turned into a positive when he decides to start making a movie instead of just watching them. However, what we learn when the film finally debuts in theaters is that this isn't the first hardship that the iconic New Jersey convenience store suffered since we last saw it in "Clerks II."

Shortly after the events of the last film, Dante Hicks' partner Becky Scott (played by Rosario Dawson) and their unborn child were killed by a drunk driver. Brian O'Halloran's Dante struggles throughout the threequel as Randal's film forces his friend to relive the trauma that robbed him of a happily ever after. It's definitely the heaviest, most tragic storyline Smith has ever come up with. Dawson fully embraced it as she returned to play a Becky that lives on in Dante's mind. And she got to discuss that while speaking to our very own Ethan Anderton recently.