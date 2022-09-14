Quentin Tarantino Made It Tough For Michael Madsen To Rehearse Reservoir Dogs' Torture Scene

During the 25th Anniversary celebration for "Reservoir Dogs," Tarantino and the cast held a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival. Tarantino and Madsen discussed the film's famous dance scene. When Madsen received the script, he was unsure about the part where Mr. Blonde was supposed to dance. Madsen noted:

"In the script, it said, 'Mr. Blonde maniacally dances around.' I kept thinking, 'What the f*** does that mean? Mick Jagger?' I didn't know what the hell to do. I heard that music and I said, 'Oh, f***. I better do something here.'"

Under pressure to perform, he recalled an old dance he had seen James Cagney do in a movie once and channeled that.

"He did this crazy little dance thing, and it just popped into my head at the last second. That's where it came from."

The dance wasn't the only hard part of filming the scene. In rehearsals with Tarantino, Madsen had trouble reconciling Mr. Blonde's psychopathic nature with his personal life. "I played the cop and said [the line], 'I have a little kid at home.' Michael [had] just had a son, and that f***ed him up," said Tarantino (via The Hollywood Reporter). Madsen's uneasiness with Mr. Orange's behavior gave him reservations about shooting the scene. Madsen "felt the audience would like him killing the cop, but not if he had a kid." Still, Madsen put his feelings aside to deliver one of the best dance scenes in film history.