Richard Dreyfuss Never Doubted That He Would Be A Hollywood Star

After acting in theater and playing bit parts on various television shows, Richard Dreyfuss broke into Hollywood with the role of Curtis Henderson in George Lucas' "American Graffiti." Following his success in the classic coming-of-age film, Dreyfuss portrayed the sarcastic marine biologist Matt Hooper in Steven Spielberg's "Jaws." In 1977, he teamed up with Spielberg again for "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," portraying the obsessive Roy Neary. When it seemed like Dreyfuss' star couldn't shine brighter, Dreyfuss won an Oscar for portraying Elliot Garfield in 1978's "The Goodbye Girl."

For '70s audiences, it must have felt like Dreyfuss came out of nowhere — landing roles with Hollywood's hottest and new directors. During a 1978 interview with Rolling Stone, the star revealed that many of his peers called him "arrogant" at that time — especially when he won an Academy Award before hitting 30. But the young actor wasn't at all surprised by his success. In a recent interview with The Talks, Dreyfuss discussed how he always knew he'd have a successful acting career.