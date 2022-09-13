A Friend Of The Family Trailer: The Real-Life Tale Of A Wolf In Sheep's Clothing

Peacock has released a new trailer for the upcoming limited series "A Friend of the Family." It's based on the true story of the manipulation of the Broberg family in the 1970s and the grooming and multiple kidnappings of Jan Broberg by child predator Robert Berchtold.

If the names sound familiar, there's a reason for that. Not only did the real-life case get a book treatment from Mary Anne Broberg and Jan Broberg entitled "Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story," but it was made into the 2019 true crime documentary "Abducted in Plain Sight" that aired on Netflix.

The series follows the Brobergs through the relationship each of the parents and Jan had with Berchtold, the grooming, the wild stories he told her, and the kidnappings. I'm warning you now; it's hard to watch if you know what's coming.

"A Friend of the Family" stars Academy Award-winner Anna Paquin as Mary Anne Broberg, Emmy Award-nominee Jake Lacy as Robert Berchtold, Emmy Award-nominee Colin Hanks as Bob Broberg, Emmy Award-nominee Mckenna Grace as Jan Broberg, and Lio Tipton as Gail Berchtold.