Here's The Secret Behind Providing The Voice Of A Star Wars Tusken Raider [Exclusive]

Tusken Raiders have been a fixture of the "Star Wars" universe from the very beginning, as the desert dwellers appear in the opening act of the original 1977 film. Given that we've spent a lot more time on Tatooine as of late — thanks to shows like "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" — that also means we've spent more time getting to know the Tuskens. But what does it take to voice one of these fixtures of Luke Skywalker's home planet? Mostly, it's about not blowing your voice out.

/Film's own Vanessa Armstrong recently spoke with voice actor Kaitlyn Robrock, aka the voice of Minnie Mouse, who just so happened to do a lot of the voice work for the Tusken Raiders in "The Book of Boba Fett." In discussing the prep work for taking on that job, Robrock gave us a peek behind the curtain, saying the following:

"A lot of rest and a lot of water. And you turn up your gain on a microphone to let it be louder and then do it softly, but still effectively at a higher gain. Because if it's down to normal and you're pushing it, you will hurt yourself. So I was a little tender that week, but got through it. And luckily, my loop group leader knows this, so she can bring me in knowing like, 'Hey, I know Kaitlyn can do this.' Work begets the work. And that is just so much fun, too. Looping is where it's at."

For those who may not know, looping is when background actors and other characters are given voices during the post-production process. That's where Robrock came in to give the Tuskens life for a new generation of "Star Wars" fans.