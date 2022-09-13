Shawn Levy And Ryan Reynolds Are Trying To Work Out A Deadpool-Stranger Things Crossover (Really)
Crossovers are nothing new in the world of comic book media. Heck, "The Avengers," arguably the biggest franchise in the world, is the result of a big crossover in the comics dating back to the '60s. But when other totally disparate franchises crossover with one another? That remains somewhat rare for a variety of reasons. But it sounds like a rather ambitious and unexpected one is, at the very least, being discussed earnestly. So the question is, would you like to see a "Deadpool" meet the kids from "Stranger Things?"
Director and producer of "Stranger Things" Shawn Levy recently spoke with Variety on the red carpet for the Emmys. As it just so happens, Levy has collaborated with "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds several times with "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project," and he will direct "Deadpool 3." It turns out, that got the two to talking about this seemingly unlikely crossover. Here's what Levy had to say about it:
"Funnily enough, ['Deadpool' star] Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a 'Deadpool'-'Stranger Things' crossover. We haven't cracked it yet, but it's on the table."
On the table? Does that mean they are discussing this with the powers that be? Or are they just shooting some ideas back and forth for fun? It's a little hard to know but it's a fascinating prospect to consider. Mostly because if there is any superhero that could pull this off, it just might be Deadpool.
Could this actually happen somehow?
Aside from trying to figure out what kind of wild story would need to be cooked up to make this work, the bigger question is, could it actually happen? Is it even worth putting all of the brain power into figuring something out if the powers that be would just say no? Odds are, Disney, who ultimately owns the rights to "Deadpool," is not going to let the character appear in Netflix's biggest show as they are direct competitors in the streaming game. So we could probably rule out "Stranger Things" season 5 as a possibility.
But could the "Stranger Things" universe somehow make its way into "Deadpool 3" or another project featuring the Merc With a Mouth? That seems just a touch more likely. Deadpool is a character that is known for breaking the fourth wall. Reality can bend just a bit. Not to mention that time travel is totally a thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as is the multiverse. So it's totally conceivable that the "Stranger Things" universe could exist somewhere in the Marvel multiverse, accessed through Wade Wilson's eyes. It's conceivable. Will it happen? We leave that to Levy and Reynolds to figure out.
"Stranger Things" season 5 and "Deadpool 3" currently do not have release dates set.