Shawn Levy And Ryan Reynolds Are Trying To Work Out A Deadpool-Stranger Things Crossover (Really)

Crossovers are nothing new in the world of comic book media. Heck, "The Avengers," arguably the biggest franchise in the world, is the result of a big crossover in the comics dating back to the '60s. But when other totally disparate franchises crossover with one another? That remains somewhat rare for a variety of reasons. But it sounds like a rather ambitious and unexpected one is, at the very least, being discussed earnestly. So the question is, would you like to see a "Deadpool" meet the kids from "Stranger Things?"

Director and producer of "Stranger Things" Shawn Levy recently spoke with Variety on the red carpet for the Emmys. As it just so happens, Levy has collaborated with "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds several times with "Free Guy" and "The Adam Project," and he will direct "Deadpool 3." It turns out, that got the two to talking about this seemingly unlikely crossover. Here's what Levy had to say about it:

"Funnily enough, ['Deadpool' star] Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a 'Deadpool'-'Stranger Things' crossover. We haven't cracked it yet, but it's on the table."

On the table? Does that mean they are discussing this with the powers that be? Or are they just shooting some ideas back and forth for fun? It's a little hard to know but it's a fascinating prospect to consider. Mostly because if there is any superhero that could pull this off, it just might be Deadpool.