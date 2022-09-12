Cool Stuff: Top Gun: Maverick Takes To The Sky With A 4K Steelbook Collector's Set

I never in a million years would have predicted "Top Gun: Maverick" to be one of the highest-grossing pictures of the year. It's a legitimate old-school four-quadrant success story, a minor miracle even under normal circumstances in a blockbuster world obsessed with superheroes and lightsabers, and a hands-down praise-Jesus miracle in pandemic times.

It makes sense, then, that if this old-school type of blockbuster is going to blow the doors off of movie theater attendance numbers that the studio would go similarly old school when it comes to the film's second life on the home video market.

Pull up a rocking chair, youngins. Grandpa Vespe wants to spin a yarn about the good old days when DVDs and Blu-Rays were sold by the millions and all was right in the world. This was a time of bonus discs filled with special features and a physical copy of your favorite movie that was always on your shelf no matter what rights issues popped up. What we lacked in instant streaming availability we more than made up for in superior picture, sound, and behind-the-scenes information. Money flowed from movie fans directly to the studios who in turn pumped out newer and better physical media packages with in-depth commentaries and hours of nitty-gritty docs on the making of the movies.

Then Netflix had to come along with its low prices and convenience and the physical media world has never recovered. But Maverick, and Paramount Home Video, are bucking the trend and going back to offering something special for physical media collectors.